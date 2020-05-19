© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highly contagious and deadly rabbit disease found in western US!!?
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • May 19, 2020
A deadly virus is threatening to wipe out entire populations across multiple states. At risk are North America's rabbits.
It's a strain of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, and it's recently appeared in pockets of the Western US. If it continues to spread unchecked, it could harm all dozen-plus species of rabbits in the US and the ecosystems they belong to.
here is the link:
https://abc7.com/pets-animals/hemorrhagic-rabbit-disease-found-in-western-us-including-ca/6195191/
It's a strain of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease, and it's recently appeared in pockets of the Western US. If it continues to spread unchecked, it could harm all dozen-plus species of rabbits in the US and the ecosystems they belong to.
here is the link:
https://abc7.com/pets-animals/hemorrhagic-rabbit-disease-found-in-western-us-including-ca/6195191/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.