Alexander Dugin & John Mearsheimer - Overlap Trailer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alexander Dugin and John Mearsheimer | Overlap Trailer
Before Trump took office, chaos and unrest seemed to loom. What impact will his presidency have on China and the world? In this month's "Overlap," Professors Alexander Dugin and John Mearsheimer will have a conversation regarding Trump's tenure. Release on December 9th, don't miss out!
😉 Thinkers Forum (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_osR9Dp89HA)