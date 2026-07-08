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My jaw dropped listening to this “My husband worked for a very large mobile gaming company, and these are the craziest things he ever told me”
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My jaw dropped listening to this

“My husband worked for a very large mobile gaming company, and these are the craziest things he ever told me”

He says they estimate the value of each users home by their home WiFi signal. “Let's talk about data tracking — They would estimate the value of your home, and the way they did that was by looking at your WiFi signal, and depending on how strong the signal was, they would know how far you've walked from where the router is in your house, and they could estimate the square footage of your house from that, compare that to your general location data, and guess how much your house is worth and then they would sell you coin packs based on how much money they thought you had”

“They tracked the days of the month that you got your direct deposit, your paycheck, and they would send push notifications locations and targeted ads on those days to get you to buy coins”

I verified all this is not only possibly, but it’s 100% happening

- Mobile apps with permission can access WiFi signal strength
- As you move around with your phone, the app logs how signal strength changes weaker farther from router. This can roughly estimate room sizes, floor plans and overall home footprint especially combined with GPS and location data for the neighborhood

This is not what you sign up for when you download an app

Join 📱 Edward Snowden✅️ Private.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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