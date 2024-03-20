Create New Account
In the area of the village Pavlovka - Ammunition Depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Destroyed
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

In the area of the village Pavlovka an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed

The 14th Special Forces brigade , using a 120-mm mortar, destroyed a building in which, according to the reconnaissance group, mines and ammunition were stored.

