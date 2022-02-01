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Dr. Zelenko on vaccination.Treatment for Patients with Covid-19 symptoms can be 99% effective
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52 views • February 01, 2022
We are currently engaged in World War III with over 210 countries fighting the same invisible enemy.1 Regardless of the root causes of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world’s response to this crisis is killing more people than the actual virus. In this response, I see powerful and methodical groups colluding to obstruct the flow of life-saving information and medication.
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