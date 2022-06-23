Report 288 | Clots, Nanowires, Parasites, Symplasts of Graphene in Vaccinated Blood:Dr. Robert Young

PLUS: A Life of Public Service in Education to Help Heal Humanity

Detailed reporting (second half of video) of new findings of blood clots of different sizes, nano and micro, along with nanowires, apparent parasites, symplasts and jagged shards and coils of graphene in the live blood of vaccinated people taken from capillaries (which means the nano graphene in the COVID vaccines has spread everywhere through the body) revealing that all who have taken the vaccine are in great danger of harm of different kinds including paralysis, strokes, heart attacks, sudden death, unless they wake up and start detoxing at speed.





Dr. Young takes us down through his new article which has posted many of his new micrographs--which he has since updated, since the time of recording of this video on Friday June 17 to include further images of parasites and graphene found in live blood--and comments also on the recent findings of fibrous blood clots reported in the veins of deceased people by pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, saying that such findings are not uncommon, and can be caused by a variety of factors, although in this case it appears the toxic catalysts to such pathological blood coagulation are the undisclosed elements (found via microscopic and spectroscopic analysis by numerous separate teams of medical researchers) of graphene, parasites, other metallic oxides, and self-assembling nano circuitry.





The great value of Dr. Young's work of course is that he is examining the blood of living people and is able to advise them on the nature of what is occurring inside their bodies post vaccination which in turn helps guide their next actions toward detoxing, health and healing, and thereby saves their lives.





Interestingly Dr. Young notes that a certain amount of blood clotting is to be found in all blood, even unvaccinated, given the toxin load we get everyday from sources other than vaccines, such as aerosols, water and soil contamination, etc.





Dr. Young also reflects on a lifetime of public service through educating all on his close-to-Nobel-Prize-winning discoveries in Biology which focus on the primacy of the interstitial fluid, and the need to keep it alkaline for optimal health. Indeed his books, seminars, and many talks point to a paradigm of disease and health which is easy to grasp and easy to follow in terms of logic and sense--There is One Disease and One Health, he has often said, and the key to it all is keeping the body alkaline for health and preventing acidosis through an acidifying lifestyle and toxin overload.





Dr. Robert also offers a glimpse into his past encounters with the famous and fabulous, saying the Beatles' song Dr. Robert was sung for him as he shares an early passion for music in guitar, drums, and singing and offers an exclusive rendition of his original, Who Am I, written he reports at 19 on the show.





LINKS FOR MORE:

Dr. Young's Blog/The article we looked at: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/nano-and-micro-clots-seen-in-the-blood-of-the-vaxxinated-nonvaxxinated





PREVIOUS PODCASTS WITH DR. YOUNG WHERE HE EXPLAINS MORE ON THESE SUBJECTS:

Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/





Newsbreak 133: Team of Scientists Confirm Presence of Toxins

https://everydayconcerned.net/2021/08/28/newsbreak-133-team-of-scientists-confirm-presence-of-toxins-graphene-aluminium-cadmium-selenide-stainless-steel-lnp-go-capsids-parasites-other-toxins-variously-in-4-covid-vaccines-pfizer-mode/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2sAH0Woz38r/





Research for the Carnicom Disclosure Project on Magnetism, Trans-humanism, Synthetic Biology, Vaccine Poisons, Bio Surveillance, Neuromodulation, Electromagnetic Bio-Human Effects, Virus Confusions, Terrain and Blood Health and the Secret Elixir of Life -

https://www.bitchute.com/video/reT2JVKTlWmB/





Scientific Articles - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog

CV - www.drrobertyoung.com

Bitchute Videos - https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=dr%20robert%20o%20young&;kind=video - 121





Groundbreaking books on True Health:

Sick and Tired?: https://www.amazon.com/Sick-Tired-Reclaim-Inner-Terrain/dp/1580540562

The pH Miracle: https://www.amazon.com/pH-Miracle-Balance-Reclaim-Health/dp/0446556181





RAMOLA D REPORTS:

DETOX NANOTECH and CLEANSE YOUR PINEAL GLAND

Try Clean Slate, Zero-In, and Restore for detox and daily health at this link (which supports this channel): https://therootbrands.com/micmar





FIND PRINT/VIDEO CONTENT:

Media Site and Magazine: everydayconcerned.net

Author website: ramolad.com

Ramola D Reports is at Bitchute, Brighteon, Odysee, Live 528, Rumble