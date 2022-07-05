Russian Defense Ministry report on the progress of the special military Operation in Ukraine - 1100, July 5, 2022 - Eng Text

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (July 5, 2022)





▫️The Russian Armed Forces continue strikes against military facilities in Ukraine.





💥High-precision weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces have eliminated up to 150 Ukrainian servicemen and 12 pieces of military equipment of the 93rd mechanized brigade of AFU in Kharkov.





💥In addition, high-precision weapons have hit 2 command posts near Zvanovka and Ivano-Dar'ivka in Donetsk People's Republic, 4 depots of ammunition and missile-artillery weapons near Krasnoye in Kharkov Region, as well as manpower and military equipment of AFU in 18 areas, including a temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries near Liman in Nikolaev Region.





💥Within the counter-battery fighting, 4 Ukrainian artillery platoons of Uragan and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems near Gorlovka, Donetsk People's Republic, and 1 artillery platoon of Hyacinth-B howitzers near Kirovo, Kherson region, have been neutralised.





✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have hit: 3 AFU command posts, 2 ammunition and missile-artillery weapons depots near Bashtanka in Nikolaev Region and Sidorovo in Donetsk People's Republic, 1 radar station of the S-300 missile system near Shirokolanovka in Nikolaev Region, and AFU manpower and military equipment in 63 areas.





💥1 Su-25 aircraft of the Ukrainian air force has been shot down by a Russian fighter jet near Novobratskoye, Kherson Region.





💥Russian air defence means have shot down 3 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Chernobaevka, Kherson Region, Kun'e, Kharkov Region, and Aleksandropolye, Lugansk People's Republic, 3 Tochka-U tactical missiles near Chernobaevka, Kherson Region, and Pervomaisk, Lugansk People's Republic, and 8 MLRS shells near Leskovki and Dolgenkoe, Kharkov Region.





📊In total, 231 Ukrainian airplanes and 134 helicopters, 1,451 unmanned aerial vehicles, 353 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,910 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 716 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,092 field artillery and mortars, as well as 4,016 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.