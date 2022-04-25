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The Critical Importance of Our Diaphragm #shorts
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82 views • April 25, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/A3ayDCj2Svw
Your diaphragm plays a critical role in your health and wellbeing! Read on to find out more.
Linda Scotson, the developer of the Linda Scotson technique which helps various people with medical situations to cope, explains the important role of our diaphragm to our health.
According to Linda, our overall heatlh is dependent on our diaphragm's health. She shares that an unhealth diaphragm can lead to a DROP in oxygen to the brain which may cause poor health! 🧠
Have you ever considered your diaphragm's health? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/A3ayDCj2Svw
Your diaphragm plays a critical role in your health and wellbeing! Read on to find out more.
Linda Scotson, the developer of the Linda Scotson technique which helps various people with medical situations to cope, explains the important role of our diaphragm to our health.
According to Linda, our overall heatlh is dependent on our diaphragm's health. She shares that an unhealth diaphragm can lead to a DROP in oxygen to the brain which may cause poor health! 🧠
Have you ever considered your diaphragm's health? Let us know in the comments.
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