Daniel 3 - Courageous Faith

Pastor Andrew teaches from Daniel 3 with a message entitled: Courageous Faith.

In this chapter we see the courageous faith that doesn't compromise and trusts in the Lord to sustain in the midst of the being tested or thrown in the fiery furnace.

We see the determination, firmness, resolution & decisiveness to be able to say, “Here I stand!”…no matter what the world throws at us or what the situation may be.

We also touch on the different typology in the chapter and the issue of worship.





