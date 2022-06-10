Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Reveals Surprising Hidden Complications of Systemic Racism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VA #73 Creator Reveals Surprising Hidden Complications of Systemic Racism
Description: Creator Reveals Surprising Hidden Complications of Systemic Racism
Were the first humans a single dark-skinned race? Where did racial diversity come from? Are people being manipulated through hidden means to develop racial prejudice? If racism is systemic, what hope is there for achieving racial harmony? Are current perspectives about race enlightening us or hindering healing for the deep wounds of history? Creator explains the divine perspective of systemic racism and the complications it brings, and what it will take to finally eradicate racism once and for all. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/