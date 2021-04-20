The CCP Has a Gambler’s Mentality as Hitler and Emperor Hirohito

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In the April 13, 2021 Getter video, Mr. Miles Guo said that the CCP was hanging in there and riding out the hardship with a gambler’s mentality, similar to Hideki Tojo and Isoroku Yamamoto during World War II. Meanwhile, the ignorance of the ordinary Chinese people has created an excellent environment for the most inflated nationalist sentiment. However, ordinary people are the ultimate victims as always. Now more than 90 percent of the CCP members as well as entrepreneurs in China are hoping for the collapse of the party.