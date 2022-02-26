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Sidney Powell Reveals DoD Patented Algorithm to Predetermine Elections
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90 views • February 26, 2022
Sidney Powell reveals that she's discovered that the Department of Defense patented an algorithm in 2006 that can predetermine the outcome of elections. The DoDthen gave that patent to a University in New Jersey, which Sidney calls an "International think tank."
She also says that Dominion Voting Systems assigned all of their patents in 2019 to the Hong Kong Shanghai Bank, and then there was an "infusion of over $400 million to State Street Capital which owns Dominion now."
It's all tied together and it looks like we are starting to get a batter understanding of how they've rigged our elections for years and more importantly, who has been doing it.
This is mind blowing stuff. If you watch the full 8 minute clip, you'll understand why they are trying to destroy Sidney.
As she says, it appears she is over the target.
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She also says that Dominion Voting Systems assigned all of their patents in 2019 to the Hong Kong Shanghai Bank, and then there was an "infusion of over $400 million to State Street Capital which owns Dominion now."
It's all tied together and it looks like we are starting to get a batter understanding of how they've rigged our elections for years and more importantly, who has been doing it.
This is mind blowing stuff. If you watch the full 8 minute clip, you'll understand why they are trying to destroy Sidney.
As she says, it appears she is over the target.
Please Subscribe and Share, it's free and helps the channel immensely!
Please join our Locals Community: https://insearchoftruth.locals.com
Find me on Gab: https://gab.com/maddengd
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/libtardlogic101
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/InSearchOTruth/posts
Parler: https://parler.com/user/InSearchOTruth
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mSnEZaCPc4v8/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/MaddenGD
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/insearchotruth
Check Out Plexus For Great Health Products For The Whole Family:
https://mysite.plexusworldwide.com/maddengd
Indian Pharmacy, please tell them Greg Madden sent you! https://pharmacyonearth.com/
Join Celsius Network using my referral code 145722a88e when signing up and earn $50 in BTC with your first transfer of $400 or more! #UnbankYouself
http://celsiusnetwork.app.link/145722a88e
Use my referral link https://crypto.com/app/btxdxb92pv to sign up for Crypto.com and we both get $25 USD :)
Sign up for Coinbase using my link and we can each get $10 in Bitcoin
https://www/coinbase.com/join/madden_ana?src=ios-link
Join Fold to earn Bitcoin back on debit card purchases:
https://use.foldapp.com/r/T4AEKE7V
Hey! Managing your crypto would be so much easier if you had Maiar. Get a $10 cashback reward in Maiar when you buy eGold with my referral link:
https://get.maiar.com/referral/zdpiq2ub5w
Donations:
paypal.me/maddengd
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