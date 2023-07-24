When you serve Me in this way, you will also be rewarded for it
Verily, the one who helps his neighbor brings the best sacrifice that is acceptable to Me, the Lord, Yeshua HaMashiach, YHWH, Jesus Christ, the Most High.
Published on July 12th, 2023 by My Shalom
Please share and do not change © BC
