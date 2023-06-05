Create New Account
COVID vaccine injury compilation
Bitterroot Bugler
Published a day ago

Goodness ... even lamestream media is fessing up.

This is a video I edited so you can see it without GooGoo tracking your viewing and any Internet use that follows. Here is a link to the EewToob version (with some benefits to the video creator):  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ycx17eQHD1A

The horrible negative effect on lives discussed in this video barely scratches the surface. The actual numbers are astounding ... and awful.

