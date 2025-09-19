AI and Worldview Definition

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Who decides the AI-era worldview—the engineers with data, the moneyed few, or thoughtful philosophers? What trains a model isn’t math, it’s the content chosen by humans with agendas. Your AI will reflect whoever taught it. That’s why alignment matters: choose engines that match your observations and values and agency. Don’t let default models define truth for you. Watch the latest interview to learn how to pick AI that reflects honest reality and protects your intellectual independence.
#AIWorldview #TechEthics #MindfulAI
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport