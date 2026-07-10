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A Divine Revelation of Angels: Why Did God Make Them?
Revelation 4:11 KJV
[11] Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.
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