How Big is the God That You Serve? | John Dyslin's Sermon at The Gathering Church - Moravian Falls, NC (9/18/22)

In this two-and-a-half minute clip John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, preaches at The Gathering Church on a Sunday morning during his visit to Moravian Falls, NC. John shares the Biblical truth that idolatry is deadly, and those who worship idols are just as lifeless as the idols themselves! John said it best: “If you have crafted an idol and put it in place of the living God, who spoke the universe into existence, I exhort you to consider how great your god really is, and get that idol out of your life.”









Full Sermon: https://youtu.be/CFBl8dc5IVA



John's website: https://johndyslin.com/

The Gathering Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn2AFpeYLU8SX_BMjQMW3KA

