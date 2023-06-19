Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Joe Rogan Dares Pro Vax Dr. to Debate RFK on JRE, Doc Calls them "Neo Fascists"
312 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 19 hours ago |

Joe Rogan invited Dr. Peter hotels, someone who is firmly pro vaccine, onto his show to debate Robert F Kennedy Junior, including a substantial amount going to charity, and the doctor refused, at least as of now.But if logic were on his side, wouldn't he want to go on the show to slay the demonic and crazy opposition?

#jre #rfkjr #joerogan #peterhotez #antivax


 MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!

Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more



Keywords
free speechgladiatordebatefirst amendmentjoe roganus politicsvaccine debateanti-vaxjoe rogan experiencecharityvaccine technologyrfk juniorpeter hotezdr peter hotezanti-vax debatejoe rogan challenge

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket