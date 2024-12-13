REUPLOAD: FLEA FLICKER FRIDAY: VACCINES, OBESITY, AND CAMPERS | 12-13-2024

Show #2303

Due to technical issues, the livestream of today's show cut off 5 minutes prior to ending. Here is the complete recording.

Communion verses: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%206%3A15-23&version=KJV and

CDC Vax Schedule: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/child-adolescent-age.html

Nurse Whistleblower: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1242464783627333

RFK On Obesity Epidemic: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1353576628949093

Trump and RFK will study link between vax and autism: https://www.lewrockwell.com/2024/12/no_author/trump-rfk-jr-will-study-possible-link-between-childhood-vaccines-and-autism/

Pfizer and Moderna don't own their vaccines: https://sagehana.substack.com/p/robert-f-kennedy-jr-may-2023-pfizer









Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





