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Tyrant New Zealand Prime Minister Brags About Using Military To Restrict Intra-Country Travel And FORCEFULLY Keeping People In 'Quarantine Facilities'
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35 views • September 04, 2020
Sourced from Great Game India
Title: At the end of video
They have begun to roll this out in the USA. They will set uo checkpoints on the H-3 highway and will not allow you to travel on it unless you submit to testing.
They have chosen Hawaii as the testing ground, likely due to the fact it is a Democrat run, densely populated island that relies on imports to sustain itself.
If you live in Hawaii, California, or New York, I urge you to seek ways to leave the state or move to less populated areas.
Title: At the end of video
They have begun to roll this out in the USA. They will set uo checkpoints on the H-3 highway and will not allow you to travel on it unless you submit to testing.
They have chosen Hawaii as the testing ground, likely due to the fact it is a Democrat run, densely populated island that relies on imports to sustain itself.
If you live in Hawaii, California, or New York, I urge you to seek ways to leave the state or move to less populated areas.
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