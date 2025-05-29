BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HARVARD PROFESSOR FIRED FOR FALSIFYING DATA ☭ IN STUDIES DONE ON DISHONESTY AND ETHICAL BEHAVIOUR
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
669 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • 17 hours ago

Francesca Gino was a tenured professor at Harvard Business School, who was making more than $1 million a year in 2020.


She had her tenure revoked and was terminated by the Harvard Corporation after a graduate student - Zoé Ziani - accused Gino of falsifying data for her research findings.


The student was initially told not to criticize Gino - however Ziani contacted Data Colada, a blog run by behavioral scientists and told them about what she found.


They discovered that Gino falsified data in four studies from 2012–2020, they then shared their findings with Harvard.


In 2024 Science Magazine reported Gino had plagiarized text in a book chapter titled “Dishonesty Explained: What Leads Moral People to Act Immorally” saying she stole work from 10 sources.


Harvard's subsequent investigation produced a 1,282-page report concluding that Gino “committed research misconduct intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly” across all four studies.


On the flip side Gino claimed it was due to errors or sabotage


This is the latest controversy to hit Harvard after the University's morgue manager was arrested, along with his wife, for stealing and selling body parts.


In addition, Harvard is losing federal funding for their refusal to comply with DHS requirements regarding antisemitism on campus


Source: https://youtu.be/36iajcYobXw


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9vkl40 [thanks to https://www.nytimes.com/2023/09/30/business/the-harvard-professor-and-the-bloggers.html 🖲]

Keywords
harvardmisconductfalsifying datamulti pronged offensivefrancesca gino
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy