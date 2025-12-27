BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DING! Adam The Woo Makes His Final Journey!
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10147 followers
2
151 views • 23 hours ago

I don't think I've ever seen a guy document the reason for his own demise so thoroughly. Poof! Enjoy Disney, baby!

Sources

Getting jabbed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UbnAyVLKIbY

https://m.facebook.com/TheDailyWoo/

https://www.fox35orlando.com/news/youtuber-adam-woo-dead-51

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52OalwY0SuY

Movie clip: Man On Fire

Music: Pink Floyd - Time

------------------

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

----------------------

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

Keywords
vaccinecoviddied suddenly
