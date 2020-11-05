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John Rubino: The Least Important Election Of Our Lifetimes
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34 views • November 05, 2020
John Rubino explains why he thinks the 2020 election is the least important of our lifetimes. Aside from the political turmoil and talk of civil unrest, government policy will remain the same regardless of whoever wins the presidency, the winner will have to steer the same ship of insolvency and money printing and have to deal with Great Depression 2.0.
*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020
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Show Notes
The LEAST Important Election Of Our Lifetimes https://www.dollarcollapse.com/least-important-election
Websites
Dollar Collapse https://www.dollarcollapse.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/DollarCollapse
Books
The Money Bubble: What To Do Before It Pops
The Collapse of the Dollar and How To Profit From It
Clean Money: Picking Winners In The Green Tech Boom
About John Rubino
After earning a Finance MBA from New York University, he spent the 1980s on Wall Street, as a Eurodollar trader, equity analyst and junk bond analyst. During the 1990s he was a featured columnist with TheStreet.com and a frequent contributor to Individual Investor, Online Investor, and Consumers Digest, among many other publications. He currently writes for CFA Magazine.
He is the co-author, with GoldMoney’s James Turk, of The Money Bubble (DollarCollapse Press, 2014) and The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit From It (Doubleday, 2007), and author of Clean Money: Picking Winners in the Green-Tech Boom (Wiley, 2008), How to Profit from the Coming Real Estate Bust (Rodale, 2003) and Main Street, Not Wall Street (Morrow, 1998).
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*This interview was conducted as part of a U.S. Election Night livestream together with The Potkaars Podcast: https://potkaars.nl/blog/2020/11/03/election2020
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
The LEAST Important Election Of Our Lifetimes https://www.dollarcollapse.com/least-important-election
Websites
Dollar Collapse https://www.dollarcollapse.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/DollarCollapse
Books
The Money Bubble: What To Do Before It Pops
The Collapse of the Dollar and How To Profit From It
Clean Money: Picking Winners In The Green Tech Boom
About John Rubino
After earning a Finance MBA from New York University, he spent the 1980s on Wall Street, as a Eurodollar trader, equity analyst and junk bond analyst. During the 1990s he was a featured columnist with TheStreet.com and a frequent contributor to Individual Investor, Online Investor, and Consumers Digest, among many other publications. He currently writes for CFA Magazine.
He is the co-author, with GoldMoney’s James Turk, of The Money Bubble (DollarCollapse Press, 2014) and The Collapse of the Dollar and How to Profit From It (Doubleday, 2007), and author of Clean Money: Picking Winners in the Green-Tech Boom (Wiley, 2008), How to Profit from the Coming Real Estate Bust (Rodale, 2003) and Main Street, Not Wall Street (Morrow, 1998).
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
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