When The Future Feels Hopeless: Hard Times & Health Issues | EP. 6

As the energy intensifies in the world, it can bring a lot of hard times into people's everyday life. Without understanding what's really going on and be given some practical steps you can take, it can be easy to spiral into a place of hopelessness about the future.

In this episode, I share my understanding of the times we are in and what you can do to start contributing to the version of the future you want to be a part of. I do this from a spiritual perspective because your internal connection to Spirit is what will help you regain a sense of hope and be the guiding light you need to get through these chaotic times

𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦

00:00 Intro

02:52 Impact of Cosmic Energies on a Personal Level

06:35 Combining Inner & Outer Work

10:05 What Real Ascension Symptoms Are

12:59 Body Needs Resources

15:19 Effects of Artificial Frequencies

18:07 Caring for Your Spiritual Health

19:06 Impact of Cosmic Energies on a Global Level

23:32 Consequences of Accelerating Change

26:46 The Great Spiritual Awakening

27:41 Expanding Awareness & Increasing Sensitivity

30:32 Spiritual Gifts & Psychic Abilities

31:19 Dark Side of a Spiritual Awakening

33:07 When Will We See Positive Change?

36:54 Outro

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗥 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡

This podcast is about seeing the truth to heal. It explores the non-physical realms that make up most of reality to bring awareness to the importance of spiritual health, inner healing and energetics. The purpose is to awaken you to the truth of who you are so you can set yourself free. Episodes touch on soul psychology, consciousness, spirituality, ancient healing arts, natural science and more to open your mind to a whole new world.

𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗡

VickiLynn is an intuitive sound artist and shamanic healer whose work inspires spiritual growth through the internal unification of dark and light. Her abilities, skills and wisdom comes from the numerous mystical experiences and interdimensional contact she's had, as well as from healing herself from childhood trauma. She shares intuitive light language music and channeled messages encoded with conscious multidimensional sound frequencies. She also shares her knowledge about the non-physical realms in her podcast. All of her work is intended to support people in their healing and awakening journey.

Learn more about her story here ￫ https://vickilynnchan.com/about/

