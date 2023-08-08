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When the Future Feels Hopeless: Hard Times & Health Issues | EP. 6
VickiLynn Chan
VickiLynn Chan
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51 views • August 08, 2023

As the energy intensifies in the world, it can bring a lot of hard times into people's everyday life. Without understanding what's really going on and be given some practical steps you can take, it can be easy to spiral into a place of hopelessness about the future.

In this episode, I share my understanding of the times we are in and what you can do to start contributing to the version of the future you want to be a part of. I do this from a spiritual perspective because your internal connection to Spirit is what will help you regain a sense of hope and be the guiding light you need to get through these chaotic times.


🎙️ 𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧

The Higher Perspective with VickiLynn is a sanctuary where grounded wisdom meets a high-vibrational spiritual exploration of life. Moving beyond superficial concepts, we dive deeply into the deconstruction of illusions, bioenergetic healing, and higher dimensional worlds to help you restore spiritual integrity and reclaim your soul sovereignty.

You can also listen here ➝ https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/vickilynnchan


🎶 𝗣𝗢𝗗𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗧 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗜𝗖

The light language song heard in this episode is an original transmission created and sung by VickiLynn.


📚 𝗦𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗖𝗘𝗦 & 𝗥𝗘𝗙𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗦 𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗗

Links to all sources can be found here ➝ ⁠https://vickilynnchan.com/blog/podcast/...


💎 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪

If this conversation expanded your perspective, your support helps me to keep these creations flowing!

• 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗯𝗲, 𝗟𝗶𝗸𝗲 & 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁: Leave a review on your favorite podcast platform and subscribe here on YouTube.
• 𝗗𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲: Send a love donation to support my channel and production of new episodes. https://donate.stripe.com/5kAbLX7y1cJg4Gk5kk


💖 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗖𝗧 & 𝗗𝗘𝗘𝗣𝗘𝗡 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗝𝗢𝗨𝗥𝗡𝗘𝗬

• 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗹𝘆 𝗠𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽: Step into a living mystery school & advanced healing temple for bioenergetic healing, psychic development, and planetary grid work. https://vickilynnchan.com/services/healing-circle/
• 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: Book a consultation or healing session to receive personalized work. https://vickilynnchan.com/services/
• 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀𝗹𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿: Songlines of Lemuria – Weaving ancient Lemurian wisdom into modern life. https://vickilynnchan.com/songlines-of-lemuria-newsletter/


🌸 𝗔𝗕𝗢𝗨𝗧 𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗟𝗬𝗡𝗡

VickiLynn is a Spiritual Healer who blends ancient techniques with modern applications to promote spiritual health in her bioenergetic medicine practice. She shares light language music and wisdom on the non-physical realms to help people reconnect to their soul and awaken to their highest potential.

Learn more about her story here ➝ https://vickilynnchan.com/about/


⚖️ 𝗗𝗜𝗦𝗖𝗟𝗔𝗜𝗠𝗘𝗥

This podcast is for educational purposes only. The information shared is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease or condition.


#spiritualhealing #spiritualawakening #spiritualhealth

...

https://youtu.be/8iID6yUbMpY

Keywords
spiritualitymental healthspiritual awakeningspiritual healingpsychosisspiritual healthascension symptomsenergy update
Chapters

00:00Intro

02:52Impact of Cosmic Energies on a Personal Level

06:35Combining Inner & Outer Work

10:05What Real Ascension Symptoms Are

12:59Body Needs Resources

15:19Effects of Artificial Frequencies

18:07Caring for Your Spiritual Health

19:06Impact of Cosmic Energies on a Global Level

23:32Consequences of Accelerating Change

26:46The Great Spiritual Awakening

27:41Expanding Awareness & Increasing Sensitivity

30:32Spiritual Gifts & Psychic Abilities

31:19Dark Side of a Spiritual Awakening

33:07When Will We See Positive Change?

36:54Outro

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy