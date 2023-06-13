Create New Account
David Fleming: 15-Minute Cities is NOT Our Future
In this interview with The New American, David Fleming talks about his project, Not Our Future (https://notourfuture.org), as a way to alert the public about the threat to our way of life posed by the globalist elites. A part of the scheme, he says, is the so-called fifteen-minute cities which would drastically restrict people’s freedom of movement. Paired with the introduction of digital IDs and pervasive surveillance technologies, such cities would constitute a vital infrastructure for climate change lockdowns.


David is a founder of Covid19 Assembly and the Together Declaration.

www.covid19assembly.org / https://togetherdeclaration.org


The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the World Council for Health on June 2-4.

https://worldcouncilforhealth.org


The virtual tickets are still available at https://betterwayconference.org/#bwc-23-tickets


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


