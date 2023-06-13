David Fleming: 15-Minute Cities is NOT Our Future

In this interview with The New American, David Fleming talks about his project, Not Our Future (https://notourfuture.org), as a way to alert the public about the threat to our way of life posed by the globalist elites. A part of the scheme, he says, is the so-called fifteen-minute cities which would drastically restrict people’s freedom of movement. Paired with the introduction of digital IDs and pervasive surveillance technologies, such cities would constitute a vital infrastructure for climate change lockdowns.
David is a founder of Covid19 Assembly and the Together Declaration.
www.covid19assembly.org / https://togetherdeclaration.org
The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the World Council for Health on June 2-4.
https://worldcouncilforhealth.org
The virtual tickets are still available at https://betterwayconference.org/#bwc-23-tickets
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.