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Inonotus Obliquus - King of all Mushrooms
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112 views • March 13, 2021
Chaga mushroom has a wealth of benefits available to those who consume it, including cancer protection, immune system support, and improving energy, endurance, and skin.
Progress on understanding the anticancer mechanisms of medicinal mushroom: inonotus obliquus
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23679238/
Snow forest Video by Zlatin Georgiev from Pexels
Chaga chunks Photo by Bluebird Provisions on Unsplash
Birch sky Photo by Ulimi on Unsplash
Meditating Video by Martina Tomšič from Pexels
Chakras Image by Okan Caliskan from Pixabay
Birch Leaf Photo by Dallas Reedy on Unsplash
Injury Video by Nazim Zafri from Pexels
Tire Pulling Video by Pressmaster from Pexels
Chaga crumbles Image by Melanie Tickell from Pixabay
Aerial snow forest Video by invisiblepower from Pexels
Fire video by Pixabay on Pexels
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Progress on understanding the anticancer mechanisms of medicinal mushroom: inonotus obliquus
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23679238/
Snow forest Video by Zlatin Georgiev from Pexels
Chaga chunks Photo by Bluebird Provisions on Unsplash
Birch sky Photo by Ulimi on Unsplash
Meditating Video by Martina Tomšič from Pexels
Chakras Image by Okan Caliskan from Pixabay
Birch Leaf Photo by Dallas Reedy on Unsplash
Injury Video by Nazim Zafri from Pexels
Tire Pulling Video by Pressmaster from Pexels
Chaga crumbles Image by Melanie Tickell from Pixabay
Aerial snow forest Video by invisiblepower from Pexels
Fire video by Pixabay on Pexels
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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