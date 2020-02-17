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US Military Preparing... Food Supply to Collapse after Outbreak? This is a Weapon of Mass Fatality, not Destruction!
Truth Alliance
Truth Alliance
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287 views • February 17, 2020
The Wuhan Virus/Coronavirus/nCoV/COVID-19 is a Weapon of Mass Fatality! ...not destruction; so our pristine lands will still be able to be enjoyed by the totalitarian elites once they succeed (they hope to...) in ushering in their New World Order/Communism. Less people are much easier to control, especially worldwide if the whole world is under one order of Communism/One World Order/New World Order.... whatever you want to call it, it is plain and simple Communism!

We all pray that this weaponized virus fizzles out in time, as the last weaponized virus did: the Swine Flu epidemic, BUT, this one is looking to be a much more successful weapon.

In the meantime, we MUST start seriously paying attention to the news coming out of China; Not the official Communist news, but the leaked videos and statements of the Chinese victims themselves. We MUST prepare to be quarantined/stay in place, under the possible Quarantines/Marshall Law that could rapidly unfold onto us, by collecting unspoilable foods, water, seeds, etc

Keep your immune system high, and learn to make colloidal silver, as it is the only substance that has been proven years ago, in the medical dept at UCLA, to kill ALL viruses, including over 650 different infections, fungus, etc. It could save your life...

God Bless You ALL, and good luck. Peace...
Keywords
free speechnewschinanew world orderpandemicelitesquarantinewuhanone world ordercoronaviruscorona-virusncovchen quishifang bincovid-19
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