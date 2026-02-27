REPOST | 🕯️🎄✡️ The Deeply Jewish Roots of the Christmas Story | Rabbi Jeff Forman

🕊️Donate to help us make more shows at https://www.faytene.tv/donate

or by calling 1-866-844-0844.





Christmas is often viewed as a distinctly Christian celebration — but did you know the story of Jesus’ birth is profoundly Jewish?





In this meaningful Christmas conversation, Faytene is joined by Rabbi Jeff Forman, leader of the Messianic Jewish congregation City of David in Toronto, to explore the Jewish culture, prophecy, and biblical foundations that shape the Christmas story.





Together, they unpack how understanding Christmas through a Jewish lens deepens faith, strengthens unity, and reveals the seamless connection between the Old and New Testaments.





In this episode, you’ll discover:





🕊️ How the Christmas story is rooted in Jewish history, prophecy, and culture





🕊️ The Jewish meaning of Jesus’ name, lineage, and birthplace





🕊️ Why Bethlehem (“House of Bread”) and Passover imagery matter so deeply





🕊️ How Christians are grafted into Israel’s covenantal story





🕊️ How believers can stand with the Jewish community amid rising antisemitism





If this conversation encouraged you, please subscribe, share with your friends, and help us extend these important conversations across Canada and beyond.





📌 Subscribe to our channel and hit the "notify" bell to stay looped in when a new show is posted.





📌 If you feel this is an important topic to raise awareness on, comment, hit the "like" or "love" reaction emoji and share. Thank you!





🔔 If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here: https://www.zeffy.com/en-CA/newslette...





FIND US AT:





🌐 Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

🎶 Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/36jHMa7...

🎧 Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...

📺 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

🎥 Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

💥 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15Cf

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

💬 Gab: https://gab.com/faytene