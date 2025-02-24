Mohammad Shalaldah, Freed by Resistance

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mohammad Shalaldah, a released prisoner who was sentenced to seventeen years by the Zionist occupation, spent six years in prison. He was freed in the deal orchestrated by the resistance and returned in poor health due to assault and beatings.
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 27/01/2025
