Be Warned: The Falling Away From Faith In Jesus Is Now

Faith is not lip service to God. In the name of peace and safety many will be destroyed. We represent light and a sword to the devil. The falling away from faith began worldwide when there was a shut down of most things including churches in fear using Corona. From this we will increasingly see peoples freedoms and right being taken away world wide as time is up for the devil and humanity hence we will see woe to the inhabiters of the earth and sea. The devil needs to corrupt all flesh hence the continued push to access peoples body. Many souls will be stolen as people try to save their lives. Remember we now have an appointment with death due to the devil's ability to deceive. His deception started in heaven amongst God's angels.