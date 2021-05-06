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ITS JUST A MASK- (slippery slope ride to tyranny) HOPE FOR THE BEST PREPARE FOR THE WORST
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30 views • May 06, 2021
ITS JUST A MASK- (slippery slope ride to tyranny) HOPE FOR THE BEST PREPARE FOR THE WORST
Excellent example of the "slipper slope" argument. And THANK GOD someone else sees what is going on around us. I was starting to think i was the crazy one again.
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
THE TRUTH is not for comfort - It's for liberation.
It's not a medicine - It's a killer.
Better to get hurt by THE TRUTH than comforted with a lie.
THE TRUTH will set you free, but first it will make you miserable.
Links everyone needs to check out
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
My Links:
https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
https://shanestpierre.wixsite.com/website
https://www.subscribestar.com/shane_st_pierre
https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
https://justpaste.it/u/shane_st_pierre
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7jDI1ONmcSrpW3xhDu0K3w
https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-102324485311941
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
Excellent example of the "slipper slope" argument. And THANK GOD someone else sees what is going on around us. I was starting to think i was the crazy one again.
When Fear is used as a weapon, one must arm themselves with knowledge
THE TRUTH is not for comfort - It's for liberation.
It's not a medicine - It's a killer.
Better to get hurt by THE TRUTH than comforted with a lie.
THE TRUTH will set you free, but first it will make you miserable.
Links everyone needs to check out
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
My Links:
https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
https://shanestpierre.wixsite.com/website
https://www.subscribestar.com/shane_st_pierre
https://roxycast.com/MockingBirdMedia
https://justpaste.it/u/shane_st_pierre
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7jDI1ONmcSrpW3xhDu0K3w
https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
https://www.facebook.com/Our-Great-Awakening-102324485311941
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
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