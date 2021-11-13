The Last Days Rapture(Day of Christ), Great Tribulation, Second Advent (Day of the LORD), Millennium- 1000 Year Reign of King Jesus Christ

“This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.”‭‭2 Timothy‬ ‭3:1-5‬ ‭KJV‬‬“For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.”‭‭1 Thessalonians‬ ‭4:16-17‬ ‭KJV‬‬“Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.”‭‭2 Thessalonians‬ ‭2:3-4‬ ‭KJV‬‬“for then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be. And except those days should be shortened, there should no flesh be saved: but for the elect's sake those days shall be shortened.”‭‭Matthew‬ ‭24:21-22‬ ‭KJV‬‬“And I saw heaven opened, and behold a white horse; and he that sat upon him was called Faithful and True, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war. His eyes were as a flame of fire, and on his head were many crowns; and he had a name written, that no man knew, but he himself.”‭‭Revelation‬ ‭19:11-12‬ ‭KJV‬‬“And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called The Word of God. And the armies which were in heaven followed him upon white horses, clothed in fine linen, white and clean.”‭‭Revelation‬ ‭19:13-14‬ ‭KJV‬‬“For ye shall go out with joy, and be led forth with peace: the mountains and the hills shall break forth before you into singing, and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands.”‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭55:12‬ ‭KJV‬‬“The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them…And the sucking child shall play on the hole of the asp… They shall not hurt nor destroy in all my holy mountain: for the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the LORD, as the waters cover the sea.”‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭11:6-9‬ ‭KJV‬‬Jesus WILL Return. This is the Truth just like the Bible Prophesies.Repent your sin of NOT believing in The blood of Jesus Christ, and Believe in your heart THIS gospel, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures; and that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:”(1 Corinthians‬ ‭15:3-4‬ ‭KJV‬‬) you will receive the Salvation of your SOUL. I humbly ask you invite Jesus Christ into your heart today and Let Him lead your Eternal Life.The Day of Salvation is Today and Now.WGM Church