Sedevacantism Debate: Are John XXIII Through Francis True Popes? - Bro. Peter Dimond vs Jeff Cassman
This debate was originally aired on Pints With Aquinas hosted by Matt Fradd: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIauJB2_y1c

Permalink to the debate: https://endtimes.video/sedevacantism-debate/

A debate on the issue of sedevacantism recently took place. It’s about whether the Vatican II claimants to the Papacy (John XXIII through Francis) are true popes. We feel that it’s an important debate that many will find interesting.

https://vaticancatholic.com https://endtimes.video

Keywords
biblechristianityfaithhistoryapocalypsepopecatholic churchpapacydoctrinecatholicism

