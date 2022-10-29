10.29.22 Rant: Can We Get Attractive People Back On The Screens?

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If the whole concept of this is to make money, how is playing to the smallest ( not by mass, this is America after all) sectors of the populace a good strategy? I'm so done with the equity and inclusion bullshit. I just want to eat the popcorn and watch people at least as attractive as me on TV. No more marginalized freaks and land whales please. I came here to escape the real world, not have to be bathed in its funk and eye torture. Thats what everyday in the world is for now.
Skal
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