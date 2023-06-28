Talking Points of Coronation of Charles III and Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

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Talking Points of Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II Coronation of Charles III include comparisons between both Coronations and discuss the Royal Wand and the anointing part of the Ceremony.
Further Info:
THE TRUE NATIONAL FLAG OF CYMRUhttps://banerglyndwr.blogspot.com/2018/02/the-true-national-flag-of-cymru.html
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