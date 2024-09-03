HELICOPTERS 🚁🦟 AIR-DROPPING INFECTED MOSQUITOES❗

Bill Gates’ Colombian ‘mosquito factory’ is breeding 30 million bacteria-infected mosquitos per week. The project's objective appears to be to introduce Wolbachia into native mosquito populations by employing lab-bred mosquitoes, resulting in the infection of such populations.





In a plant in Colombia, Bill Gates is currently producing 30 million bacterially-infected mosquitoes every week and he has threatened to "scale and deliver" the mosquitoes to "communities around the world."





As part of his World Mosquito Program (WMP), the Microsoft founder and self-declared World Health Czar has already invested $185 million in the establishment of the mosquito factory.





What is the project's stated purpose? In order to eradicate native mosquito populations thought to be responsible for dengue, zika, and other viral illnesses in humans, it is necessary to utilize mosquitoes that are infected with a bacteria that induces sterility.





