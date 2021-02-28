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Will YOU Instruct Many?
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20 views • February 28, 2021
Christians are always supposed to be able to give 'an answer' (KJV) 'a defense' (NKJV) according to the Apostle Peter. There are prophecies concerning witnesses in the end times that will "instruct many." Will you be among them? Are there materials that you can study now which may increase the chance that God will use YOU as one of His witnesses to instruct many in these end times?
A written article of related interest is available titled "Philadelphian Christians Will Instruct Many" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/instruct-many.htm
A written article of related interest is available titled "Philadelphian Christians Will Instruct Many" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/instruct-many.htm
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