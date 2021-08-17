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Afgan Human Goat Sex popular with Taliban perverts catptured on video.
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243 views • August 17, 2021
I mean how sick do you have to be to have sex with a goat ? I see an Iran Hostage situation forming in Afgan. How are they going to get 30,000 Americans out of there ? Don't forget - they have $88 billion worth of weapons now. And while they are waiting for us to take control of the airport, they can be having goat sex in their little tents. Or raping young children. Goat sex and raping young children are very popular with these people.
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