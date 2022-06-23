The Fed Move That Will Bring a Historic Gold Breakout | Jordan Roy-Byrne

Jordan Roy-Byrne, editor and publisher of the Daily Gold, predicts that the Fed will have to stop hiking rates and cut them within a year, which could trigger an earth-shattering breakout for precious metals that drives gold to over $4,000 by the end of 2024.

Gold Bull Resources (TSX.V: GBRC) (OTCQB: GBRCF) is actively drilling at their Sandman project in Nevada and awaiting assay results to become available in the next two months. In our weekly Inventa Capital segment, CEO Cherie Leeden explains her company’s Australian mining methodology and its advantages over the North American approach.

Show notes: https://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/the-fed-move-that-will-bring-a-historic-gold-breakout/