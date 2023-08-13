Create New Account
Weather Modification - Caught Red Handed! SITREP 8.11.23
Alex Hammer
Published a day ago

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsbiblegmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwohaarp1984agenda 21dewgeo engineeringtranshumanismmaskscovid hoaxthe great reset

