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Fools Lack Common Sense - Proverbs 8:5 (NIV)
5 You who are simple, gain prudence;
you who are foolish, set your hearts on it.
Proverbs Club Commentary
prudence: noun
1. the quality or fact of being prudent,
or wise in practical affairs,
as by providing for the future.
2. caution with regard to practical matters;
discretion.
3. regard for one's own interests.
4. provident care in the management of
resources;
economy;
frugality.
Dictionary.com
https://www.dictionary.com/browse/prudence#
https://pc1.tiny.us/824pa5bd
#simple #gain_prudence #prudence #foolish #set_your_hearts #hearts