Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FULL HD DER ENDGÜLTIGE UNWIDERLEGBARE BEWEIS DAS DIE NSA UND CIA MIT VON DER PARTIE SIND + GEZ ZURÜCKWEISUNG
10 views
channel image
❌Adrian Milosevic❌
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Bis 10 Minuten unterstützt Brighteon 720p. Das Video ist in Full HD 1080p.Die NSA ist eine LTD/Limited das ist mit einer GMBH zu vergleichen. #100TrillionenEuroSchadensersatzfürAdrian

#lebenslangeStraffreiheit

Also ich kenne Sean Hross persönlich er kennt Dr. Katherine Horton persönlich welche mit dem ehemalige technischen Direktor der

NSA Bill Binney verheiratet ist. Ich denke er hat immernoch noch Kontakte zur NSA.

https://www.brighteon.com/bbbb1bb6-bbad-483d-a9a7-239c1bb96fd2


https://www.dnb.com/de-de/upik-profile/085204542/national_security_agency_ltd


https://www.dnb.com/de-de/upik-profile/138404111/national_security_agency_inc


https://www.dnb.com/de-de/upik-profile/331986617/bundesnachrichtendienst


Mein Illuminati Großvater Tino Lachstädter steuert hier alles.

https://perception-gates.home.blog/2020/04/22/illuminati-religion-1-dualismus-und-das-grosse-werk/

Tino Lachstaedter BILD

https://odysee.com/@adrianmilosevic:e/tinolachstaedterjeffreyepstein:7

Wer würde denken das er weltweit die Strippen zieht... Und Leute mit Kindesmissbrauch erpresst.


Keywords
ciansagermanyamnesty

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket