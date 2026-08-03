NWO and the United States: upcoming economic collapse and civil unrest (13)

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Credits to Willyalfredo





In David Lin’s interview with Peter Schiff, a financial tsunami is coming in the US, the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16.





This will eventually lead to the enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship and if any accepts the Vatican beast’s mark, he will be able to buy or sell, to earn a living every day of the week with the exception of SUNday.





A new world order is coming following a triggered economic depression. Prepare yourselves for the greatest depression mankind has ever witnessed. In October 2011, pope Benedict XVI called for a new economic order: http://www.foxnews.com/world/2011/10/24/vatican-calls-for-new-world-economic-order.html.





The late Jesuit pope is doing the same and advocates a new world economic order based on socialism.





A triggered global economic depression and martial law will happen soon and along with other triggered catastrophes, will lead to a series of moves by the Vatican beast – the first beast of Revelation 13 - including the enforcement of its mark following the creation of a new world government, economic and religious system.

This is what the Vatican beast says about its mark:





“Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] the church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact.” — Catholic Record of London, Ontario, September 1, 1923.





The prophet Daniel in Daniel 7:25 speaks of a beast that shall "[...] think to change times and laws [...]. They have changed the 7th day Sabbath commandment to the first day of the week, which is not authorized or commanded by Christ Jesus. That same beast comes out the sea (the Vatican) shall unite with the beast from the land (the US) to enforce Sunday laws, which will go against the Creator's Sabbath commandment.





Enforced Sunday laws will be the prophesied mark (Sunday) of the beast (Vatican). However, in Revelation 14:9-11, God reminds us of the fate that will be bestowed on those who embrace this mark. Do NOT accept the mark of the beast or the enforcement of Sunday rest by the Vatican, which will oppose the Sabbath commandment. Those who do will pay a dear price as they openly sin and separate themselves from their Creator (Revelation 14:9-11; Revelation 16).





Please turn to Christ, keep His holy ten commandments, put your faith and trust in Him and flee from the ways of this sin-filled world (Exodus 20:1-17; Revelation 14:12; 22:14). Pray and study His word in the Bible and pray to the Almighty Most High for His love and protection through His holy angels.