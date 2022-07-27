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Mike Adams, Health Ranger
For anyone who isn't familiar with these chemicals, no, nitric acid and isopropyl alcohol do not violently react with each other. They do nothing.
Post-vax DEATH CLOT nitric acid test reveals shocking rapid oxidation popping and cracking noises
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