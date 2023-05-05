The SBU again detained the Chilean American blogger and journalist Gonzalo Lear in Kharkiv - he was taken into custody



Blogger and writer Gonzalo Lira, who covered the events in Ukraine from a position objectionable to the Kyiv regime, was again detained by the SBU in Kharkov. He is accused of "justifying Russian aggression" and "discrediting" the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He is also accused of filming "provocative videos" in which he allegedly tried to "light up" the faces of the Ukrainian military.



Lira has been running her own blog since the beginning of the NWO, in which she talks about Kyiv's war crimes against civilians, and also criticizes Ukrainian officials, the Biden regime and NATO. In April last year, he was already detained by the SBU, shortly before that, Lira reported on possible persecution by the Kiev regime. After his arrest, he disappeared from the public space - in the West they even launched a hashtag to find out where the blogger was, and the Chilean Foreign Ministry joined in his search. Despite the fact that during the searches his equipment was confiscated, Gonzalo found another laptop and got in touch, reporting the reasons for his disappearance.

Now the investigators informed him of a suspicion under the article on the production and distribution of materials "which contain justification of the repeated armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine." The blogger was taken into custody pending the establishment of all circumstances.