9/14/2022 -- NEW Large M7.0 earthquake strikes W. Pacific -- Major unrest spreading -- BE PREPARED

My viewers will not be shocked by this, but the rest of the world may be.... another M7.0 range quake has struck the West Pacific, this time near New Caledonia (West of Tonga).





The expected M7.0+ activity has arrived on schedule.

A new M7.0 earthquake has struck in addition to the previous M7.6 in Papua New Guinea, and M6.6 (M6.9) which struck China, and the M6.9 (M7.0) which struck the Mid Atlantic a week or so ago.

Back when the Mid-Atlantic broke with that rare M7.0 last week, this was what was expected to occur. M7.0+ antipode compensation.





Antipodes are opposite sides of the earth. It is now proved antipodes receive similar sized quakes within a few days on opposite sides of the planet. Here are some of the studies from professionals on this topic: https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/re...





