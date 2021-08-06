© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CRUELTY IN UNIFORM GERMANY MAN DIES AFTER POLICE CRACKDOWN – VIOLENCE AGAINST PEACEFUL PEOPLE
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • August 06, 2021
More footage in link (Dutch) https://www.frontnieuws.com/wreedheid-in-uniform-man-overlijdt-na-politieoptreden-geweld-tegen-vreedzame-mensen/
Some of it It seems like a play to make a point
We at the Corona Blog team are speechless at the sight of such images and can hardly believe what is currently going on in Germany and what politics and the mainstream media have done, writes Corona-blog.net.
The Corona Blog Team was also out in Berlin yesterday and we saw countless peaceful people marching through the streets of Berlin for their fundamental rights and freedom. We have seen for ourselves that the police acted disproportionately: patrol cars were driven into a peaceful crowd regardless of the consequences - anyone who did not move got hit. Young police officers showed how "cool" they are in their uniforms: one of them had his helmet visor open, his mask under his chin, but his cigarette loosely stuck in his mouth - as he was led from A to B in a police group.
That alone speaks volumes about the discipline, education and training level of these men. Nevertheless, we were shocked to read such disturbing images and reports in the press and in many media today, which we also want to publish here in order to point out obvious abuses on the part of the police, which are difficult to associate with the word democracy.
A police officer grabs a woman by the neck and throws her to the ground – is this proportionate?
Let's start with the "quantity media" and their "facts": Die Welt wrote yesterday about 2,000 Querdenker (Cross Thinkers) who walked through the streets with "music and banners" despite the ban on demonstrations. Numerous sources, such as n-tv, report about 2,250 police officers on duty in Berlin. In other words, if the mainstream media is to be believed, there was a “more than” 1 to 1 support. There was more than one policeman for every Querdenker. Since the photos of hopelessly overburdened police officers unfortunately paint a different picture, only one conclusion can be drawn from this: there were more than 2,000 people on the street.
Die Welt also writes:
Later, retirees had skirmishes and altercations with the police. Die Welt, 02.08.2021
Time to take a closer look at these “skirmishes”.
49-year-old man dies after police action
This morning – after scrolling through countless reports – you read in Bild: “Querdenker” collapses during police control and dies. The article soberly states:
more Dutch
https://www.frontnieuws.com/wreedheid-in-uniform-man-overlijdt-na-politieoptreden-geweld-tegen-vreedzame-mensen/
Some of it It seems like a play to make a point
We at the Corona Blog team are speechless at the sight of such images and can hardly believe what is currently going on in Germany and what politics and the mainstream media have done, writes Corona-blog.net.
The Corona Blog Team was also out in Berlin yesterday and we saw countless peaceful people marching through the streets of Berlin for their fundamental rights and freedom. We have seen for ourselves that the police acted disproportionately: patrol cars were driven into a peaceful crowd regardless of the consequences - anyone who did not move got hit. Young police officers showed how "cool" they are in their uniforms: one of them had his helmet visor open, his mask under his chin, but his cigarette loosely stuck in his mouth - as he was led from A to B in a police group.
That alone speaks volumes about the discipline, education and training level of these men. Nevertheless, we were shocked to read such disturbing images and reports in the press and in many media today, which we also want to publish here in order to point out obvious abuses on the part of the police, which are difficult to associate with the word democracy.
A police officer grabs a woman by the neck and throws her to the ground – is this proportionate?
Let's start with the "quantity media" and their "facts": Die Welt wrote yesterday about 2,000 Querdenker (Cross Thinkers) who walked through the streets with "music and banners" despite the ban on demonstrations. Numerous sources, such as n-tv, report about 2,250 police officers on duty in Berlin. In other words, if the mainstream media is to be believed, there was a “more than” 1 to 1 support. There was more than one policeman for every Querdenker. Since the photos of hopelessly overburdened police officers unfortunately paint a different picture, only one conclusion can be drawn from this: there were more than 2,000 people on the street.
Die Welt also writes:
Later, retirees had skirmishes and altercations with the police. Die Welt, 02.08.2021
Time to take a closer look at these “skirmishes”.
49-year-old man dies after police action
This morning – after scrolling through countless reports – you read in Bild: “Querdenker” collapses during police control and dies. The article soberly states:
more Dutch
https://www.frontnieuws.com/wreedheid-in-uniform-man-overlijdt-na-politieoptreden-geweld-tegen-vreedzame-mensen/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.