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Replacement of humans with NWO nephilim specie that teleport & fly & walk through wall & shapeshift
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197 views • August 28, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2021).
Nephilim children’s abilities: Replacement of humans (Iron Sky: The Coming Race)
Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils are creating a new breed of nephilim alien children and chimera alien children. They are called the “X-men” mutants. They are breeding with Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling séance women, who love to have sex with handsome vampire fallen angel devils from Noah’s days Atlantis. They are removing the higher dimensional invisible fetus after a few months from the mother’s womb, and raising them up to destroy humanity. They have supernatural powers and abilities that the original humans did not have. They will be eradicating the old original primitive monkey-type human race that were found on the earth before upgraded with demonic alien genes, who are made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, with a new hybrid nephilim & chimera X-men mutant specie of humanoids that Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels are creating. The nephilim & chimera aliens feel that humans are too weak, because they have human emotions of compassion and mercy and love and ethics, which get in the way of Satanism’s “existentialism” logic of the nephilim & chimera aliens’ pure left-brained IQ and zero EQ (emotional quotient). This is why they are replacing the military and police humans, or using “black goo” AI to make them into alien genes. 5G will activate them. These ascended master fallen angels are imitating Jesus’ ascension to heaven. In reality, they are descended master fallen angel devils. Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Nephilim children’s abilities: Replacement of humans (Iron Sky: The Coming Race)
Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils are creating a new breed of nephilim alien children and chimera alien children. They are called the “X-men” mutants. They are breeding with Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch “alien contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling séance women, who love to have sex with handsome vampire fallen angel devils from Noah’s days Atlantis. They are removing the higher dimensional invisible fetus after a few months from the mother’s womb, and raising them up to destroy humanity. They have supernatural powers and abilities that the original humans did not have. They will be eradicating the old original primitive monkey-type human race that were found on the earth before upgraded with demonic alien genes, who are made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, with a new hybrid nephilim & chimera X-men mutant specie of humanoids that Satan Lucifer and his fallen angels are creating. The nephilim & chimera aliens feel that humans are too weak, because they have human emotions of compassion and mercy and love and ethics, which get in the way of Satanism’s “existentialism” logic of the nephilim & chimera aliens’ pure left-brained IQ and zero EQ (emotional quotient). This is why they are replacing the military and police humans, or using “black goo” AI to make them into alien genes. 5G will activate them. These ascended master fallen angels are imitating Jesus’ ascension to heaven. In reality, they are descended master fallen angel devils. Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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