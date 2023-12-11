SHaDoWCa7 sings Fiddler on the Green (Demons and Wizards)

www.SHaDoWCa7.com

A reupload of SHaDoWCa7's original post on July 9 of 2016 along with her original description:

"Here is my cover of "Fiddler on the Green" by Demons and Wizards. This was really fun to do! :D As usual, I messed up here and there, but I hope you will forgive all my mistakes. *hehe* I am singing three-part harmony and playing the guitar, violin, bouzouki, tambourine, drums, and every other sound on my midi keyboard. Oh, and I can't forget to give special mention to my sweet husband (Sub-Zero) who played the Reaper! :D ❤"

---------------------------------------------------------------

Lyrics: "Fiddler on the Green"

Sad voices, they're calling,

Our precious girl, she can't be gone!

How bitter this morning, when Daddy's darling,

Went out and started her day.

Wasn't there a dream last night,

Like a spring never ending,

Still the water runs clear through my mind,

On the field I can see a fiddler,

The Fiddler on the green and the sad boy.

"I took him too early. Would you mind...

Would you mind... Would you mind... If I take you?"

"To be with you... To be with you...

To be with you... To be with you..."

The sun seemed bright,

The air was clear (the air was clear),

A trick of light turned red into green,

She saw the light!

Her face was pale, her body smashed,

Her beauty's gone.

"Isn't it a shame?" The Reaper said.

"He is quite alone here and still waiting for you.

Oh, I really did fail for the first time."

Spoke the Fiddler, poor old Fiddler,

The Fiddler on the green, the Fiddler on the green,

"It would be nice. Take my hand!"

"Just hold my hand I'll take you there!

Your pain will go away!"

"To be with you... To be with you...

To be with you... To be with you..."

