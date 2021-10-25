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[Juan O Savin finally reveals himself] - For God & Country [Part 2 of 2]
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184 views • October 25, 2021
[Juan O Savin finally reveals himself] - For God & Country [Part 2 of 2]
October 23, 2021
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/10/juan-o-savin-revealed-video-3760511.html
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1298993231609991183?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Here’s Juan speaking publicly in Las Vegas, revealing himself to the world.. He also drops some very important information that we all need to know.
SO The great mystery man finally reveals himself! This was an in-person appearance and someone caught it all on her phone!
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhinoQ:c/Juan-O-Savin-Revealed---For-God---Country-Patriot-Double-Down-Event:f
[Juan O Savin finally reveals himself] - For God & Country [Part 1 of 2]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/O7ZRnN
The Man.
The Myth.
The Legend.
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/15654
https://thepatriotvoice.us/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAPrxTIMd_s&;list=LL&index=1
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#scamdemic
October 23, 2021
https://beforeitsnews.com/alternative/2021/10/juan-o-savin-revealed-video-3760511.html
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1298993231609991183?referrer=shane_st_pierre
Here’s Juan speaking publicly in Las Vegas, revealing himself to the world.. He also drops some very important information that we all need to know.
SO The great mystery man finally reveals himself! This was an in-person appearance and someone caught it all on her phone!
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhinoQ:c/Juan-O-Savin-Revealed---For-God---Country-Patriot-Double-Down-Event:f
[Juan O Savin finally reveals himself] - For God & Country [Part 1 of 2]
https://www.roxytube.com/v/O7ZRnN
The Man.
The Myth.
The Legend.
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/15654
https://thepatriotvoice.us/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAPrxTIMd_s&;list=LL&index=1
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f https://odysee.com/$/invite/@stpierrs:f
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[WorldTruth] https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Tumblr] https://stpierrs86.tumblr.com/
[Telegram] (personal) https://t.me/joinchat/XAB0p-xyFg82YzBh
[Telegram] (Anti-Disinformation) https://t.me/AntiDisinformation
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/Shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/Anti-Disinformation-107055478326134
[Instagram] https://www.instagram.com/shane_st_pierre8600/
[Flickr] https://www.flickr.com/photos/shane_st_pierre/ [Meme Archive]
[YouTube]
Anti-Disinformation 3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
Anti-Disinformation 4 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8ZiDAhjzRXVbI6bRNdnpMw
Anti-Disinformation3 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3y3Z2xsLldmH7E8ELy0Rbw
#scamdemic
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